State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,060 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Black Knight worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.