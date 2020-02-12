State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.94. 35,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,625. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

