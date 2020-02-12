State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of LPL Financial worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.70. 11,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,662. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,886.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $9,101,744. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.