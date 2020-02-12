State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Popular worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Popular by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,882. Popular Inc has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

