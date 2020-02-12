State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $809,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $346,617.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,209 shares of company stock worth $2,766,232 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 306,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

