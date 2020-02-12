State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of ABIOMED worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,531. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.41.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

