State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of CDK Global worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 492,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,999. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

