State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.58 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of WABCO worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WABCO by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WABCO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in WABCO by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WABCO by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WABCO by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,779. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

