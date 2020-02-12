State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FLIR Systems worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $56.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

