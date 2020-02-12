State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.77 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $3,026,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sealed Air by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 54,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.