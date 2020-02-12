State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,299,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,773,000 after buying an additional 1,814,603 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,022,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,855,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,586,000 after buying an additional 607,041 shares in the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 244,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,110. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $2,091,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,138.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,358,473 shares of company stock worth $1,753,684,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

