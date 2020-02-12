State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after buying an additional 1,565,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after purchasing an additional 594,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. 55,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

