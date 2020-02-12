State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,010 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Assurant worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after buying an additional 111,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Assurant by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.78. 23,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,845. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average is $127.17.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.45%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

