State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,250 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of WEX worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $220.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $167.61 and a twelve month high of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,152 shares of company stock worth $4,633,327 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.