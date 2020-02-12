State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,140 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $87.06. 12,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,223. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

