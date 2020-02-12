State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,190 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Masimo worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.