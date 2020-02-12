State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,730 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after buying an additional 199,303 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of EEFT traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.00. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

