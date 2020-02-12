State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,520 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 63,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

