State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,590 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Tapestry worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 26,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 174,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,394. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.