State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,330 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $24,858,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $21,636,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. 432,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,306. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

