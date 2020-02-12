State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,380 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Xerox worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Xerox by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after acquiring an additional 452,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 304,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 591,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,367. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

