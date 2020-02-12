State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,250 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 520,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

