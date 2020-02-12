State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,206. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

