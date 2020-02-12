State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 200,209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,723,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,448. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.