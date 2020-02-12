State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Service Co. International worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 18,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.