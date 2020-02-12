State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 30,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 1.09% of Jernigan Capital worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCAP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 5,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $470.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

In related news, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $465,561.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

