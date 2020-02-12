State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.29% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $9,661,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,448,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritex by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.53. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $462,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

