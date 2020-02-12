State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Generac worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.99. 164,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

