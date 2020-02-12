State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Continental were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter worth $3,265,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Continental by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 61.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

