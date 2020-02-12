State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

