State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.37% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 133,699 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $2,418,000.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

INN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 23,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

