State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Essent Group worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 776,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,444. Essent Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

