State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

