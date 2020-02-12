State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 951.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,321. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $50.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $138,236.00. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.55 per share, for a total transaction of $620,469.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 392,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,954.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 86,256 shares of company stock worth $3,643,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

