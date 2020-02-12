State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of News worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,246 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $11,306,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 557.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 633,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of News by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 523,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 57,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,915. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.50. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

