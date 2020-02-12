State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $176,235.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 67,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,184. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

