State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.36 Million Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,445 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,018. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

