State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 3.43% of Sutter Rock Capital worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSSS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at $924,961.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 7,277 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Sutter Rock Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.