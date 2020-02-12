State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,694. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.