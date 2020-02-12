State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,606 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of United Bankshares worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

UBSI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,722. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

