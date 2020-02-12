State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.92 Million Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,773 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Mdu Resources Group worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.