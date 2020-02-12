State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.99 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,595 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $792,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

