State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Helen of Troy worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.24. 75,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $198.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.