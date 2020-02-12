State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of First Merchants worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. 34,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

