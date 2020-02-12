State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,307 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Black Hills worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 130.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Black Hills by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. 13,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,273. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

