State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 23,387 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 116,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 990,312 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE KW traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,517. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

