State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 73,076 Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Ternium worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Ternium by 155.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

