State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 217,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,828,000.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $67.31.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $228,852. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

