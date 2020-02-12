State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 480,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,416. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,413 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

