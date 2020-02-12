State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 52,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,407. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

